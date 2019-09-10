Two people were transported to Whitman Medical Center in Colfax for injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on State Route 127 on Sunday near LaCrosse.
According to Washington State Patrol, a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 55-year-old Maria Lara, of Milton-Freewater, Ore., at about 10:20 a.m. failed to negotiate a curve 18 miles southeast of LaCrosse and crossed into the northbound lane. Her vehicle struck a 1918 Dodge driven by 32-year-old Jarin Hirschi, of Sagle, Idaho.
Both Hirschi and Lara were taken to the hospital.