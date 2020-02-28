A schoolwide art project dealing with issues related to social justice has earned acclaim for students of Sunnyside Elementary School in Pullman.
The project, called “Dreams,” is a huge mobile made from hula-hoops and strung with cloud-shaped cutouts featuring each student’s “dream” for a kinder, more just world.
School officials said the project earned a community outreach award in Washington State University’s Art for Social Change competition.
“I was surprised at how very engaged they got immediately and the degree of discussion and elaboration and articulation — the kids, right away, jumped right in,” said paraprofessional Claudia Mickas, who helped lead the project. “It opens up the discussion for the kids to really be thinking about and talking about these issues that are really important for, particularly, social justice and kindness and anti-bullying.”
To get these conversations started, Mickas said students across grade levels read the same book dealing with kindness and acceptance.
Students were tasked with expanding on an issue of social change they would like to see in the world.
Second grade teacher Willma Fields said each class — and each student — had their own way of addressing the project.
She said while there was some worry that these issues might be a bit complex for grade schoolers, students repeatedly surprised instructors with how well they understood the dimensions of fairness, equitability and related topics.
“A kindergartner sees social justice very differently than a fifth grader sees social justice,” Fields said. “So at kindergarten age, we might be talking about things like ‘is it fair, what is fairness (and) how do we treat each other fairly?’ where, as we get into some of the upper grades, we can dig into some of the deeper issues that are out there.”
Subjects addressed in the project ranged from messages about inclusion and bullying to pollution and sustainability. Fields said fairness and peace were common themes addressed by students.
Fields said the school’s involvement in the competition came out of a desire to create a social justice club at Sunnyside, where students could more directly engage with such issues.
While there is no club as of yet, Mickas, Fields and Sunnyside Principal Pam Brantner ultimately decided a schoolwide project would be the best way to bring social justice issues to their classrooms.
“We wanted every student to have the opportunity to contribute,” Fields said. “I feel like sometimes we as teachers can get up in front of the room and say ‘This is what social justice is’ but that doesn’t leave a chance for kids to put their own voice into it.”
