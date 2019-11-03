More than 150 superheroes — many donned in red Wonder Woman shirts and some in capes as well — jogged and walked Saturday morning through the Washington State University campus in Pullman as part of the DC Wonder Woman College Run Series.
WSU was one of eight stops this fall for the inaugural 5K college run series.
Kylie Kinder, senior account manager at Riddle and Bloom, said Wonder Woman embodies ideals like strength, courage and empowerment and “finding your own inner Wonder Woman” is the theme of the 5K runs. The events also encourage people to get outdoors with friends and be active.
Riddle and Bloom is a Boston-based marketing company that focuses on the Generation Z and Millennials consumer audiences and helps showcase the running series, Kinder said.
Although the race is tailored toward women, men and women — some pushing baby strollers — braved the chilly weather to turn out for Saturday’s event.
Music blared from speakers to pump up participants before and during the run and food and other refreshments were available to replenish the runners.
Each participant chose a red Wonder Woman T-shirt or tank top to run in, and they were awarded a finisher’s medal after they completed the run.
Runners started near the WSU Outdoor Recreation rental shop across the street from the Student Recreation Center and headed toward Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe before going east on Animal Sciences Road to the WSU Bear Center. They then looped toward the start line using Grimes Way for about the first half of the jog back before turning north at Grimes Way Playfield and ending at the start line.
Bobby Belter and John Leonardson were the first male finishers Saturday.
Belter, a WSU senior from Kent, Wash., said the 5K served as a benchmark for his running goals.
“I like to try and get out and push myself a little bit sometimes,” said Belter, who finished in about 20 minutes, 35 seconds.
He said he runs on a regular basis, typically outside if the weather is above freezing.
“If I don’t run for a few days a week, I almost start to itch, you know,” Belter said. “It’s just a habit.”
Audrey Weaver, a WSU junior from Bainbridge Island, Wash., was the first female to cross the finish line, coming in at about 23 minutes. She said she normally runs a few times a week and had not run a 5K in about two years.
While she came to the event by herself, she started talking to a fellow participant during the race and continued the conversation after it.
Sarah Roberts, a 39-year-old Pullman resident, said she ran with friends from Strolling Like a Mother, a local group of mothers who work out together.
Roberts sported her Wonder Woman tank top with a blue cape and skirt.
Roberts, who ran track and cross country at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, said she ran with her friends until about the two-mile mark when they started to split up. She stood near the finish line cheering on the rest of her group after she finished her run.
The college run series started Oct. 11 at Rutgers University and continued at Michigan State University, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Stephen F. Austin State University, University of South Carolina and WSU. Oklahoma State University and Virginia Tech will round out the fall 5K run series.
Kinder said there will be 12 5K runs at college campuses during the spring semester.
She said the college run series, a college-focused off-shoot of the DC Wonder Woman Run Series, has been well-received so far.
“It’s been really awesome,” Kinder said. “We’ve gotten so much feedback about coming back for a second year and I feel like the crowds will continue to grow next year.”
