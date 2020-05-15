The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow is offering some support groups via Zoom so people battling alcohol, drug and mental health problems can maintain critical connection with others while isolated safely at home.
Center officials said the Zoom meetings will continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over so rural residents, former attendees who move away from the Palouse and those who simply prefer the online video format can continue to stay connected.
Officials said some former attendees have already joined meetings virtually from Spokane and even the East Coast.
“We’re just getting the word out so our attendance on Zoom has been low, but we’re trying to grow it,” the center’s director, Darrell Keim, said.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and All Recovery — the latter is for people with mental health problems or addictions — meetings are some of the support groups available through Zoom.
Keim said recovery coaching also is available via Zoom. Those who do not want to visit the recovery center can call to set up an online meeting with a recovery coach.
He said the recovery center and the crisis center next door are deemed essential, so they have both remained open during normal hours throughout the pandemic.
About half of the recovery center support groups offer the Zoom option, which started about one month ago, and some support groups have continued in-person meetings during the pandemic, Keim said.
He said the goal is to provide meetings that offer both face-to-face and Zoom options to meet all attendees’ needs.
Keim said attendance at in-person meetings dropped significantly when the crisis first hit, but attendance is starting to build back up again.
The impact of not offering any meetings — whether in-person or online — would be huge, he said.
“That’s a big part of what the support groups provide is they provide a positive supportive connection to a group of people that are all trying to go through the same travails as you are,” Keim said.
He said isolation for people with addictions or mental health issues leads to trouble.
“People that are dealing with those issues don’t isolate well,” Keim said. “It’s going to lead to higher issues of relapse, frankly, and I believe it has (nationwide).”
Shaun Hogan, volunteer/crisis center coordinator and facilitator of the All Recovery meetings, said connection is one of the basic concepts he and others at the recovery center teach.
“If you’re sitting at home isolating, that’s generally not the best mindset for maintaining your recovery,” he said.
Hogan said isolation can lead to depression and a return to substance abuse, which is why reaching out for help is critical.
“Being able to do that in person for many people is very important,” he said. “They need to get that handshake, that smile, that knowledge that somebody has their back and empathizes with their struggle.”
To view the support group meeting schedule, visit latahrecoverycenter.org.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.