A recent surge in gas prices has been felt in Idaho, and has been particularly acute in the northern part of the state, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho on Monday was $4.42, which is the eighth-highest average in the country, according to a news release from AAA.

In Moscow, the cheapest gas is $4.59 at Mobil at 802 Troy Road.

