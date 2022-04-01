Survey asks people to rank Pullman’s strengths, weaknesses

In a move to determine Pullman’s strengths and weaknesses as a tourism destination, the city now turns to community members and visitors for their opinions.
In February, community members gathered with Place + Main Advisors, a consulting group responsible for creating a tourism plan for Pullman, and the group revealed how they felt the city was succeeding and where it could improve.
As a follow-up to the advice given by Place + Main Advisors, the city has launched an online survey to gather data as the group forms its strategic tourism plan.
“This is a post-COVID response as a way to support our local hospitality industries, all of our retail industries, and to effectively guide tourism strategies post-pandemic,” said Pullman Economic Development Manager Jennifer Hackman about the tourism plan.
The survey presents the same questions local residents were asked Feb. 28 when they met with Place + Main Advisors representatives in City Hall. It asks people to rank Pullman’s biggest strengths, weaknesses, opportunities for tourism and threats to tourism.
For example, strengths include features like Pullman’s trails, arts community and safety. Weaknesses include the city’s downtown appeal, parking and lack of retail diversity. Threats include COVID-19, unmotivated property owners and the sprawling layout of the city.
Hackman said the city is looking for recommendations for tourism infrastructure, marketing and how Pullman operates.
“It’s important to us that anything coming out on this plan is going to benefit our workforce and our residents in Pullman,” she said.
Place + Main Advisors will work with a steering committee and present its findings to the city council in May.
Those interested in taking the survey can visit surveymonkey.com/r/TBH8YZ3. The deadline is April 11 and responses are confidential.
