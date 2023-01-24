Around half of Washington college students have experienced some form of either food or housing insecurity, according to the results of a new survey distributed to nearly a quarter of a million students in the state.

Staff at Western Washington University sent the voluntary survey, developed on behalf of the Washington Student Achievement Council, to students at 39 colleges and universities across Washington in September 2022.

Around 9,770 students responded, about 4% of the total number of students, with the respondents roughly representative of the demographics of the students who received the survey, though first-generation, low-income, female, white and full-time students had higher response rates.

