In collaboration with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, the city of Moscow and Latah County, the Partnership for Economic Prosperity has developed a COVID-19 Regional Business Impact Survey in order to identify the economic impact of the pandemic and to match resources to the individual business needs.
The Partnership for Economic Prosperity, or PEP, is Latah County’s economic development partnership among the City of Moscow, Latah County, University of Idaho, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Avista and other partners.
Surveys are available online at pepedo.org.
Those unable to access the online survey can contact Gina Taruscio at director@pepedo.org or (208)-883-7151.