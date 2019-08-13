The City of Moscow and the Human Rights Commission announced Monday a survey project designed to determine groups that have been underrepresented or misrepresented within the city.
The project, Voices of Moscow, is led by the high school member of the Moscow Human Rights Commission, Defne Yuksel, and is co-sponsored by the Human Rights Commission and the Moscow High School’s Human Rights and International Club.
Participating businesses and organizations include: BookPeople of Moscow, Gritman Medical Center, One World Cafe, Moscow Food Co-op, Latah County Recovery Center, Moscow Bagel and Deli, Slice and Biscuit, Panhandle Cone and Coffee, Cafe Arista, Humble Burger, University of Idaho Commons, Bruce M. Pitman Center, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Moscow City Hall, Kula Yoga and Tea, Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse and New Saint Andrews College.
The public can take part in the project by visiting a participating business or organization and filling out a short survey.
The Voices of Moscow project concludes Dec. 31.
For more information, contact Human Rights Commission Chairman Ken Faunce at kfaunce@roadrunner.com.