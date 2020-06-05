According to a recent survey, the majority of Pullman residents are ready to visit local businesses as long as those businesses put in place safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Pullman City Councilor Dan Records on Thursday presented the findings of the survey that was completed by 2,359 residents from May 12-25.
The survey was intended to help local business owners understand customer preferences as they reopen their doors under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan.
Nearly 70 percent of those who took the survey said the main factors they will consider when deciding where to eat, shop and recreate are the safety measures implemented within the establishment.
“When you’re reopening or when you have a business that’s been open this whole time, customers are going to be touchy about what they see happening on the ground,” Records said. “What is your implementation of health and safety guidelines and measures?”
The survey asked residents how comfortable they would feel visiting establishments right away.
The majority of respondents said they feel comfortable dining at restaurants, shopping at retail stores and staying at hotels immediately. Only 29 percent said they would feel comfortable going to the theater right away and 37 percent said they would feel comfortable attending gyms or fitness centers right away.
Thirty-two percent said they would go to the local bars immediately and 34 percent said they would attend a sports venue. Fifty-eight percent are comfortable attending education institutions right away.
Restaurants, taverns and retail are currently open with restrictions because Whitman County is in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan.
Records pointed out that while most of the public wants local businesses to implement safety measures, customers are less comfortable about having to follow certain rules themselves.
For example, while 38 percent were “completely comfortable” with temperature checks for employees, nearly 20 percent were “completely uncomfortable” with temperature checks for customers. Only 28 percent of customers said they would be completely comfortable being asked if they had any COVID-19 symptoms.
Of the respondents, 41 percent said they would prefer businesses post their health and safety practices at the business and on their website. Most importantly, Records said, they want to see businesses follow through on those practices.
“And if they see those things not being implemented, there’s, I think, a sizable portion of people that are willing to just say, ‘I’m not going to come to your store for a good long while, I’m going to go somewhere else,’ ” he said.
Most people are comfortable with limitations on the number of customers allowed inside an establishment, requiring masks for employees and customers, and sanitizing requirements.
People also said they like having touch-free payment options.
This eagerness to visit businesses and hotels right away differs from a national poll conducted last month by Washington State University professors. That survey was completed by 827 consumers.
Nearly 25 percent of those consumers who responded said they will only feel comfortable to dine in at a sit-down restaurant when their communities’ ability to test, trace and isolate the virus cases is significantly improved.
Sixty-one percent indicated they are not willing to dine at a sit-down restaurant immediately if stay-at-home orders are lifted. Fourteen percent said they would only feel comfortable eating at restaurants if there is a vaccine.
The study shows customers expect visible sanitizing efforts, social distancing, a limit on the number of customers and employees trained in health and safety protocols.
More than half (53 percent) of the respondents indicated they are not willing to travel to a destination or stay at a hotel in late June or July if stay-at-home orders are lifted. One-third said they will wait at least 3-6 months or longer to travel and stay at a hotel.
Pullman will post Records’ presentation on its YouTube channel. For more information on the WSU study, contact Dr. Dogan Gursoy at dgursoy@wsu.edu.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.