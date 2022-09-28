The Palouse Citizens Climate Lobby revealed that the majority of Pullman residents who participated in a recent climate change survey are concerned about climate change and the effect it will have on their community.
The lobby presented its results as a discussion item at the council’s regular Tuesday meeting — no official action was taken on the results.
Kynan Witters Hicks, a member of the lobby, said the organization created the survey to better understand public awareness and knowledge of climate change, gauge concern for potential local and global impacts of climate change, and to better understand willingness to support local action. The survey was completed in the fall of 2021 and included around 415 respondents. Judy Meuth, a member of the climate lobby, said around 75% of people who responded were from Pullman and 25% were from outside the area. She added that the latter portion were most likely Washington State University students and the organization decided not to separate the data collected from this group.
Witters Hicks said the organization found most respondents are concerned about climate change and they want the city to lead on climate action. He added around 88% of respondents said they were concerned about climate change and its impacts on future generations, 94% of respondents said they think climate change will affect Pullman and 70% said they think climate change will impact Pullman in large ways.
The organization received more than 300 responses when the survey asked people to give specific examples of impacts of concern, Witters Hicks said. They grouped the concerns into seven broad categories, and most respondents were concerned about health. Witters Hicks said respondents’ health is impacted by wildfire smoke, dust pollution, heat waves and greater disease transmission from animals.
Witters Hicks said respondents expressed concern about water insecurity and local aquifers. One respondent said this year has shown the Grande Ronde aquifer needs immediate recharge solutions and climate change will only make this more urgent each year.
Respondents were also concerned about extreme weather events, flooding, droughts, economic insecurity, housing inequities, energy sources, and loss of native plants and animal species, Witters Hicks said.
Meuth said around 80% of respondents reported not only being personally ready for action, but that they wanted to lead in addressing climate action.
“They said that they see a lot of local impacts happening,” Meuth said. “They also said, ‘We believe that the humans here and across the world have the ability to address climate change, to reduce it and to lessen its impacts.’ ”
The survey queried people about what kinds of action they want Pullman to take, and the lobby received hundreds of suggestions, Meuth said. She added that respondents wanted the entire community, city and residents to move forward on climate action as a communitywide response.
Meuth said the response topic that got the most comments was energy. One respondent reportedly said the community needs to subsidize old construction or require new construction to have energy-efficient appliances and solar power when appropriate. Respondents suggested the city should increase its investment in renewable energy and incentivize residents and businesses to do the same, Meuth said.
Some respondents called for carbon neutrality for city infrastructure, saying they want the city to realize financial benefits by taking climate actions and consider divestment from fossil fuels, Meuth said. She added people recommended the city have an all-electric fleet of vehicles and charging stations across town, and invest in public transportation to lower vehicle use.
Respondents also suggested officials provide shelters for extreme events, offer more affordable housing, increase green spaces and plant more trees, improve the recycling systems and encourage water conservation efforts, Meuth said.
Witters Hicks said Pullman has already taken steps to approach climate change, including purchasing electric buses and installing LED streetlights.
“(The survey) is really important for all of us, because it’s a project that’s going to take everybody working together,” Meuth said.
The climate lobby is a grassroots, nonpartisan, all-volunteer advocacy organization working to ensure a livable, thriving future for the community and the world, according to their website. Established in 2012, the organization’s goal is to focus on both national and local climate change policies, according to its.
To learn more about the Palouse Citizens Climate Lobby or view the full report, visit its website at cclpalouse.org.