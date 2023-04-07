One of the people arrested in connection to the recent death of a University of Idaho student in Centralia, Wash., has an extensive criminal history in Whitman County.

Tacoma man Demetrius Robinson, 36, was arrested along with 22-year-old Moscow woman Emma Bailey on March 21 by the Centralia Police Department.

They were each booked into Lewis County Jail on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

