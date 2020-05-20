A Spokane bomb squad determined a suspicious device discovered Tuesday afternoon at the Goodwill thrift store in Moscow was an object used by paintball enthusiasts and was not a threat, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said.
Fry said the item was dropped off at the donation site at the store, which is located on Warbonnet Drive near the state line. An employee was reportedly sifting through donated items when the individual found the suspicious object and brought it to a manager at the store.
It was reported to police at 12:34 p.m.
Fry said Goodwill was evacuated, and nearby businesses were notified of the situation.
Police established a perimeter at the scene and awaited the bomb squad. The scene was clear shortly after 4 p.m.
Fry said the item is designed to be placed in the ground and when it is stepped on, it sprays paint upward.
He said he is not sure who dropped the item off at the store.
Tuesday’s event marked the second time in less than two years that a bomb squad responded to the Moscow Goodwill.
A land mine was reportedly donated to the store in September 2018, but was determined to be an inert training device and the Fairchild Air Force Base bomb squad removed it from the store.
Fry and Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson both confirmed the device in 2018 was inert and was not an actual explosive.