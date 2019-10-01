Agricultural economist Tom Tomich will be the keynote speaker for the University of Idaho Ag Days. The talk, “Global Food Security and Sustainability: Food system disruptors and opportunities,” is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Friday in the Vandall Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Tomich is director of the Agricultural Sustainability Institute at the University of California, Davis and W.K. Kellogg Endowed Chair in Sustainable Food Systems.
The program is sponsored by the UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and is free.