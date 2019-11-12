Entomologists from the Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Nematology at the University of Idaho will present their latest research and discuss Mayweed chamomile, a common invasive weed in the Pacific Northwest, as part of their program, “A Bug’s-Eye View of PNW cereal-based agriculture,” 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. The program is part of the speaker series hosted by the UI Extension Small Farms and Local Foods, Hunga Dunga Brewing Co. and Rural Roots.