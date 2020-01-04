A SWAT team responded to an alleged drive-by shooting Thursday evening at a shop in Lamont, Wash.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were contacted around 4:30 p.m. by a resident on Spuler Road in Lamont who reported his 60-year-old neighbor, Phillip Hayes, had allegedly fired several rounds toward a shop.
Deputies and Washington State Patrol arrived on scene and found the victim’s truck parked next to the shop with a bullet hole in the bed of the truck.
The Whitman County Regional SWAT team was called in and contacted Hayes at his residence around 11:45 p.m.
Hayes surrendered and was booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.