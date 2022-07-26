The Palouse is expected to see high temperatures near 100 this week, with the National Weather Service issuing an “excessive heat watch” for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho.
The official high Monday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 91, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s expected to warm up from there, with the forecast calling for a high of 94 today, 96 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday, 98 on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service warned.
Heat will initially build through low-lying areas, then spread throughout the Inland Northwest.
Temperatures are expected to peak Thursday or Friday. However, the agency said there’s “some uncertainty when the heatwave will break down,” so the extreme temperatures could continue into next week.
The Palouse saw five official 100-degree days in 2021, topped by a reading of 106 in 2021.