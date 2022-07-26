The Palouse is expected to see high temperatures near 100 this week, with the National Weather Service issuing an “excessive heat watch” for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

The official high Monday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 91, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s expected to warm up from there, with the forecast calling for a high of 94 today, 96 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday, 98 on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you