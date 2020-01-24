Laughter and reflection marked comedian W. Kamau Bell’s keynote address Thursday at Washington State University, capping a week of campus programming honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Billed as a sociopolitical comedian, Bell is also host and executive producer of CNN’s Emmy Award-winning docuseries “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” and recently debuted a comedy special on Netflix titled “Private School Negro.”
He began his speech saying society today is often too comfortable relegating Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Rights movement to distant history. He pointed out that if he hadn’t been assassinated, King would have been 91 today — seven years younger than former “Golden Girl” Betty White.
“When we talk about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. … we’re talking about something that we often like to freeze in the past,” Bell said. “We can’t freeze the legacy of the past. Martin Luther King’s legacy is an evolving, constantly shifting legacy.”
Bell said the uncomfortable truth is, racism is alive and well today, and it is not difficult to prove. Referencing numerous team mascots in the U.S., including the Washington Redskins, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Golden State Warriors, he said all are based on a caricature of Native American culture.
The socioeconomic state of the average black family in America today compared to their white counterparts is a particularly potent reminder of the division in modern society, Bell said. He noted wealth inequality has widened along racial and ethnic lines since the end of the Great Recession and that black families have historically had difficulty building generational wealth that can be passed to their progeny.
Owning property is one of the best ways to build generational wealth, Bell said, yet black Americans have been hobbled by discriminatory housing and loan practices and artificially low property values, among a host of other barriers.
“Race is about the people in power determining who gets the benefits of what’s going on in that society,” Bell said.
One way to begin talking about race, he said, would be for white people to own their whiteness and to address their part in forming the legacy of white America.
He said too often race is relegated to the people who have high levels of melanin in their skin, while whiteness is considered the absence of race.
“The last thing I’ll leave you with is when you end racism ... you have to do the work, you have to actively engage in it, you have to start small and work people up to bigger conversations,” Bell said. “You have to come with ways to encourage people to put less racism in the world, you’ve got to know your history but one of the most essential parts of this is to have a sense of humor.”
