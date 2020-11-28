Being there for one another
In this time of Thanksgiving I am pausing as chairman of the Latah Recovery Center to give thanks to our wonderful community and volunteers. With the support of our community, we have been able to provide: classes and social programs to 487 attendees; support groups to 3,994 attendees; and 412 recovery coaching sessions
Thanks to local businesses like La Casa Lopez and Varsity Diner, we were able to provide a free Thanksgiving meal. Thanks to Optum Insurance, Recovery Idaho and other local donors, we were able to post our positive messaging “Don’t Give Up” signs.
I am especially thankful to the city of Moscow for understanding the importance of our services by allowing us to continue to serve our community throughout this ongoing crisis.
Support for our local behavioral health community has been outstanding. There is not enough space in this paper to thank all who deserve it. It has been a tough year for everyone and the need for our services has never been greater. I thank all of you for making our program possible.
Greg Mann
Board chairman, Latah Recovery Center
Thank you for the support
The family of Jack Zagelow would like to thank everyone who supported and helped Jack during his illness. A special thank you to everyone that attended his memorial and brought food and memories.
Thank you to Brian and Penny Deyo and staff of Canyon Creek Inn for your generous donation of the building, food and drinks, Doug Lohman & Brian Deyo for speaking at the memorial. Thank you to Six String Circus for a great send off to Jack and everyone who played in memory of Jack that night.
Thank you Clearwater Valley Hospital, St. Joe’s Cancer Center and Elite Hospice for your care of Jack this last year. Thank you everyone who donated to Jack’s care and to his GoFundMe account, to I Care from Peck for your donation.
Thank you everyone. We couldn’t have done it without you.
Allen, Joe and Kari, Carla, June and Justin, Loretta and the rest of the family