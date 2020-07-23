Taking a dive

Geoff Crimmins/Daily NewsA man swims on the first day of lap swimming Wednesday at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow. Lap swimming is open daily, but limited to 18 swimmers at a time. The rest of the aquatics center is closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

