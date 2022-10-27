Taking landscaping beyond the plants

Brianna Slothower, left, of Moscow, and Diane Weber, of Pullman stand in front of some goldenrod, a native plant growing behind Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman on Wednesday. Various native plants have been planted around the facility.

 August Frank/Daily News

Native plants come naturally in the ecosystem without the need for human interaction — but because of urban growth, many of these plants have died out or been removed from their natural environment.

But some of them will be making a comeback at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman.

Diane Weber and Katherine O’Rourke, residents of the living center, have long been working on getting native flora planted around the buildings, creating excitement for many of the tenants. Planting started in mid-October and will continue in the spring of 2023.

