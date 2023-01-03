Taking over the bench

Judge Michelle Evans poses for a portrait in one of the court rooms of the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

LEWISTON — When Michelle Evans officially starts her new role as the 2nd District judge, she wants to start running head-on into her challenging caseload.

Evans will be sworn in today in Lewiston and, by the afternoon, will start handling cases. She’s not having any kind of ceremony to mark the occasion.

“I just want to be sworn in and get going on the job,” she said.

