Taking over the bench

LEWISTON — When Michelle Evans officially starts her new role as the 2nd District judge, she wants to start running head-on into her challenging caseload.
Evans will be sworn in today in Lewiston and, by the afternoon, will start handling cases. She’s not having any kind of ceremony to mark the occasion.
“I just want to be sworn in and get going on the job,” she said.
Evans is taking over the position held by retiring Judge Jay Gaskill and has spent some time watching how he does things in court. She knows how to handle most of the proceedings from her time as a magistrate judge in Nez Perce County starting in 2014 and serving as a prosecutor for Lewis and Latah counties.
She also has experience taking over for Gaskill, which she did at the magistrate level.
“I know how to handle criminal cases. It’s just a little bit (different) procedurally as far as how he conducts business as the way I have with misdemeanors,” Evans said. “Obviously there will be those adjustments to make but it’s not going to be a huge learning curve I think for the criminal matters.”
Evans also has a lot of reading to catch up on, like case files, pre-sentencing reports and memorandums for all the cases she’s taking over from Gaskill, including a sentencing for at least one murder trial. The criminal clerks and staff attorneys also help in the transition for new judges coming in.
“You always go along with what your clerks tell you to do,” she said.
Gaskill’s ready to pass the gavel to Evans and knows she’ll be “off and running” when she starts. Knowing his successor also makes the transition easier.
Evans was elected to the position in November. She said she is grateful to the voters for giving her the opportunity to serve in the 2nd District.
Evans is looking forward to handling more complex cases at the district level, like felonies. At the magistrate level, she sees felony cases for initial appearances and preliminary hearing. However, those then leave the magistrate level and are bound to district court for the change of plea or jury trial and sentencing. Evans wants to be involved in that process and has handled those types of cases when she was a prosecutor.
As a 2nd District judge, Evans will also handle civil cases that are more than $10,000, post-conviction relief for defendants who aren’t satisfied with their sentences or legal counsel and appeals from the magistrate.
She will be leaving behind family law like divorces and child custody cases, as well as adoptions, which she will miss doing.
“Those are the best part of the magistrate caseloads, I think,” Evans said about adoption cases.
Another aspect to her magistrate role is presiding over the mental health court, but she’s going to stay in that role.
“Given my history with the mental health court, I wanted to bring that with me to the district court bench,” Evans said.
The mental health court is one of four specialty courts the 2nd district offers, along with drug, DUI and veterans treatment courts, which are traditionally presided over by district judges. However, there are four courts and two district judges so they are split between district and magistrate judges.
The use of treatment courts is one of the reasons Evans doesn’t have many changes lined up for the 2nd District. Gaskill already allows pretrials to be heard by phone or Zoom to save on travel time, another area Evans doesn’t have to change.
“I’m not just going to jump in and make significant changes,” Evans said. “If there’s anything that comes along that I may want to change bits and pieces here and there, we’ll see.”
Evans takes the “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” approach. However, that doesn’t mean things don’t need to be fixed.
“Of course there’s always room for improvement in everything we do and we’ll just take that slowly,” Evans said. “I’ll just evaluate it and see if there’s anything that does need to be tweaked and changed in any way. I don’t know that there needs to be.”
One of the challenges she has ahead of her is the number of drug cases that come through the 2nd District. The dilemma for Evans is, what is the most effective way to handle those cases and work with the people involved?
“Not only to keep society protected but help these folks get the treatment they need,” Evans said. “Because we’re not going to be able to change behavior without treatment.”
Some of those people who want treatment are screened for treatment court, but not everyone is eligible for that program.
“Then what do you do with everyone else? How do you keep them from doing it again? How do you keep society safe? Those are all certainly good questions,” Evans said. “I think that’s a struggle not only from the court side, but I think that’s a struggle from the prosecution and defense side as well.”
As a judge, those are the decisions that will soon be in front of her bench and questions that Gaskill had to make during his time in the job. Evans hopes to be able to continue the same quality as a judge that Gaskill provided.
However, she has her own method that she has used in her years as a magistrate judge to deal with her decision-making.
“It’s hard not to internalize a lot of those issues and take those on, but you have to remind yourself that you’re not the one that put them in that position. Those are choices that people made to get them to that position,” Evans said. “As far as the criminal side goes, accountability is a huge aspect of what we need to deal with. You need to be accountable for your actions. I often tell people that appear in front of me and are asking for things, that actions speak louder than words. I like people to show me what they can do, not just promise me.”
