Taking the leap

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsAlden McCarthy-Scheef, 13, jumps off the higher of two diving boards into the Reaney Park Pool in Pullman on Tuesday. The official high temperature at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 93, according to the National Weather Service, and more hot weather is expected as the week goes along. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

