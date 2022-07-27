Taking the leap

Alden McCarthy-Scheef, 13, jumps off the higher of two diving boards into the Reaney Park Pool in Pullman on Tuesday. The official high temperature at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 93, according to the National Weather Service, and more hot weather is expected as the week goes along. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Alturas Analytics expands its footprint
- Dissmore’s closes its doors
- Man who allegedly exposed himself on WSU campus turns himself in
- Two pilots die after firefighting helicopter crashes in Idaho
- WSU brass: Be patient
- It’s pizza, it’s breakfast, it’s a winner
- Work expected to start today on Selway River Road rock slide
- Public gives feedback on downtown Moscow’s amenities
- Pullman car show catches eyes
- Former congressman talks climate change in Moscow