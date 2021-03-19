Taking time to prune

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsAs spring approaches, Jim Fazio prepares his garden by pruning an apple tree in his backyard while his wife, Dawn, not pictured, prunes one of their pear trees on a warm Thursday afternoon in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

As Spring season approaches, Jim Fazio prepares his garden by pruning an apple tree in his backyard, while his wife, Dawn, prunes one of their pear trees on a warm Thursday afternoon in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you