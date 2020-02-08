Matthew Jeffries, director of Washington State University’s Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation Resource Center, will give a talk about how gender identity and discrimination factor into issues of immigration and asylum.
Jeffries’ presentation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education on campus in Pullman. Attending is free.
The talk is part of the Common Reading lecture series, which features weekly events related to this year’s text by Alexander Betts and Paul Collier, “Refuge: Rethinking Refugee Policy in a Changing World.”