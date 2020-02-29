The city of Moscow has approached the Idaho Transportation Department off and on over the past 25 years about installing a traffic signal at the U.S. Highway 95, Styner and Lauder avenues intersection on the south side of Moscow. But the department has repeatedly deemed — most recently in 2017 — the intersection near A&W to be unworthy of a signal, and talks between the two entities have waned in recent years.
“Certainly we would like to continue to monitor it and we believe that a traffic signal would be beneficial, but we’ve been unsuccessful in coming to an agreement with ITD on the issue,” Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner said.
Jared Hopkins, ITD traffic engineer, said vehicle traffic volume is the primary consideration in determining whether a traffic signal is needed.
Based on the department’s 2017 evaluation, there was not enough traffic to warrant the installation of a signal.
Hopkins said ITD uses standards in the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices publication to evaluate whether a signal is needed. He noted that if a signal is warranted under the publication’s guidelines, it does not mean a signal is the right solution. It simply means a signal should be considered, Hopkins said.
He said ITD examined other factors such as pedestrian traffic volume and crashes in its 2017 examination of the intersection and determined those numbers did not warrant a signal.
Currently, a flashing pedestrian signal is located on each side of the intersection to warn northbound and southbound drivers on the highway. Several other pedestrian crossing signs are posted at the intersection.
A traffic signal at the intersection was listed as the Moscow City Council’s top traffic goal in 1994, but ITD at the time ruled the light was not needed.
Hopkins said traffic signals at Highway 95 and Sweet Avenue near the University of Idaho entrance and Highway 95 and D Street were installed in 1996.
The city council passed a resolution in 1996 and 1997 expressing support for the construction of a traffic signal at the intersection.
The city completed the Styner Avenue extension project, which connected Highway 95 with State Highway 8, in 1996. The city engineer at the time expected increased traffic at the Styner Avenue/Highway 95 intersection because more drivers would use Styner between the two highways, according to the resolution.
Riedner said drivers have taken unreasonable risks turning from Styner and Lauder avenues, and a signal would be a good safety measure for drivers trying to cross the highway from Styner and Lauder avenues and those trying to enter the highway from the two side streets.
Riedner said ITD has, at least in the past, been concerned that the nearby Sweet Avenue traffic signal and another one at Styner Avenue would impede traffic on Highway 95 and that vehicles stopping on the highway’s inclines during icy conditions could have trouble getting started again.
Riedner said the city approached ITD a few other times over the years about installing a signal. Until last year, the intersection saw greater pedestrian traffic because of Palouse Prairie Charter School students using the crosswalks, but a new PPCS has been built and opened near The Grove apartment complex.
Riedner said the city has not recently approached ITD about the traffic signal, and he has not received direction from the city council that it is a high priority.
Hopkins said the signal has not come up in the last couple years during quarterly discussions ITD has with the city.
Riedner and Hopkins said they have heard concerns from Moscow residents in the past about the intersection but have not heard any recently.
Councilor Brandy Sullivan said residents have not voiced concerns to her either, and the signal is not a priority at this time.
Mayor Bill Lambert said the city has always been interested in installing a signal at the intersection.
“We would love to have one there, but we kind of understood also the reasoning why (ITD) could not do that,” he said.
