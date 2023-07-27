A regional team of people, including employees at the University of Idaho and Washington State University, want to position the Inland Northwest as a leader in producing climate-friendly jobs, products and land management practices.

To do that, they are hoping to get a financial boost in the form of a $160 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The NSF announced 34 semifinalists in a competition meant to stimulate economic growth and job creation in “regions that have not fully participated in the technology boom of the past few decades,” its website says. The winners of that competition could receive $160 million over 10 years.

