Washington State University’s spring Family Weekend has arrived, and today’s events are highlighted by the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s annual Open House and Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to3 p.m. at 205 Ott Road.

The clinic will give children the chance to dress up and help veterinary students with “surgery” on their stuffed animals. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal with preexisting wounds that can withstand light surgery, said vet student Cordelia Alexander-Leeder, who is helping with the effort for the student chapter of the American Veterinary Medicine Association.

“It’s a great little way to inspire — hopefully inspire future doctors,” Alexander-Leeder said.

