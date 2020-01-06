A 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after he was stabbed in the abdomen several times with a pocketknife during a fight with a 15-year-old male.
According to a news release, the Pullman Police Department responded to 770 North Grand Ave. at about 2:11 a.m. on the report of a stabbing. Officers located the 17-year-old male, who reportedly fled the scene after the fight and went to a nearby gas station for help.
He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for treatment.
The 15-year-old suspect later called Whitcom and arranged a location to turn himself into police. He was arrested without incident and booked into Martin Hall for assault in the second degree, a class B felony.
The report said the knife used in the assault was located near the crime scene.
Both boys are Pullman residents and knew each other prior to the assault.