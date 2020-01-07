Police arrested a 15-year-old Pullman boy after he turned himself in for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy during a fight early Sunday in Pullman.
According to a statement from the Pullman Police Department, police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly after 2 a.m. and met the alleged victim at the Mobil gas station on North Grand Avenue.
Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth told the Daily News the teenagers had been communicating that night and decided to meet each other to fight. He could not confirm if they attend Pullman High School.
According to police, the 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the abdomen with a pocket knife by the 15-year-old.
After seeking help at the gas station, the victim was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. The injuries are not considered life threatening. The knife was located near the crime scene, on the roof of a nearby business, according to reports.
The 15-year-old boy later called Whitcom and arranged a location to turn himself into police. Opgenorth said the suspect turned himself in about 30 minutes after the police were first called to assist the alleged victim.
The 15-year-old was arrested and booked into Martin Hall for felony second-degree assault. Martin Hall is a juvenile detention facility in Medical Lake, Wash.
Opgenorth could not provide an update on the victim’s status as of Monday afternoon.
He said police in Pullman do not respond to these types of incidents very often.
“We don’t get a lot of stabbings in Pullman, luckily,” he said.
There were two notable stabbing incidents in 2018. On April 27, 2018, a 20-year-old Seattle resident was stabbed in the chest outside a party on Valley Road. On Sept. 20 of that year, a 23-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested for stabbing a man outside a party on Valley Road.