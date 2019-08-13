A 15-year-old Pullman boy is in critical condition after crashing his bicycle into a pickup truck Saturday on Larry Street.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the boy was riding down Turner Drive at a high speed and failed to stop at the Larry Street intersection stop sign around 4 p.m.
Tennant said he crashed into the side of a pickup truck, which was stopped at the intersection, and suffered numerous broken bones, a fractured skull and internal bleeding. He was not wearing a helmet.
He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, then taken to a hospital in Spokane.
The driver of the pickup truck is not at fault, Tennant said.