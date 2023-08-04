One year ago on Sunday, Olivia Ng was named the Distinguished Young Woman state representative for Washington. Ng was the second in a row from Colfax as she followed Kari Largent, the 2021 state representative.

This weekend she will watch as the organization names the 2024 Washington representative, who will attend the national program in Mobile, Ala., next June. This weekend, eight high school seniors will participate in the Washington program, having arrived in Pullman for activities starting Wednesday.

The program is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jones Theatre at Daggy Hall on the Washington State University Campus. Tickets are $30 and are available at the door. All ticket sales go toward scholarships awarded to participants.

Tags

Recommended for you