Teeter totter

University of Idaho Tri Delta sorority members Gabbie Delfierro, left, and Alli Newhouse sit on a teeter totter for a 48-hour fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Friendship Square on Friday afternoon in Moscow.Zach Wilkinson/ Daily News

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

