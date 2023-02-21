Idaho Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow will take part in an telephone townhall with citizens of the state at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The one-hour townhall is being organized by AARP Idaho and will be moderated by Lupe Wissel, the state director of AARP Idaho. The discussion will focus on the legislative session, property taxes, health care issues and other topics, according to an AARP news release.
The call is open to all. Questions can be submitted ahead of time by emailing aarpid@aarp.org, or during the Facebook live conversation and on Twitter @AARPIdaho.