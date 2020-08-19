Several Pullman residents were alarmed Monday when they saw a U.S. Postal Service collection box in front of Dissmore’s temporarily removed from its foundation.
J.D. Simmons, supervisor for the Pullman post office, said the mailbox was undergoing normal maintenance.
Pictures shared on social media show the mailbox not bolted to the ground. Another one showed tools on the ground next to it.
The mailbox was returned to its foundation later in the day and was still there on Tuesday.
With recent news reports of the Postal Service removing collection boxes months before the November election, several residents were worried about what was happening at Dissmore’s.
Simmons said multiple people called his office Monday inquiring about the box.
Debbie Scrivner said she sent photos she saw of the collection box on Facebook to her husband, who shared them with their weekly coffee club group. Concerned, the group contacted the offices of U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Sen. Maria Cantwell to find answers.
She drove by the collection box later in the day and saw that it had been moved back to its location.
On Monday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his office is joining other states in filing a lawsuit challenging operational changes being made by the Postal Service, including removing mailboxes.