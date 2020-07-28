RIGGINS — The temporary gravel road that was built at the base of a rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 opened for traffic Monday.
The temporary roadway was used for a short time before additional movement of the slope was discovered that resulted in more rockfall on the highway.
U.S. Highway 95 has been closed since July 3 after a massive rockslide cascaded down the slope and covered the pavement. Crews have been working to remove the debris but have been delayed by continued shifting of the rock at the top of the slope.
Last week, crews blasted to remove boulders that had fallen on the temporary roadway. Maintenance over the weekend got the temporary road ready for use Monday.
The temporary road will be open to one lane traffic from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT. Drivers must follow flaggers and pilot cars to direct them through the area.
Over the coming weeks, the transportation department will continue to remove rocks from the highway and work to stabilize the slope.