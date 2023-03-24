Temps likely to cool their heels

Lewis-Clark State KinderCollege students, left to right, LaVella Madkins, 5, Jemma Suarez, 5, and Gracelynn Daly, 4, crowd under a baby Yoda umbrella Thursday after Suarez felt a drop of rain during their outdoor playtime on the KinderCollege playground in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

March does not seem destined to roar out like a lion but there may be some bobcat-type weather snarls in store for the next week or so.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler though the weekend with rain and possible snow showers, said Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.

“So it’s kind of cooler than what is typical for our first part of the spring but not out of the realm of normal,” Dewey said Thursday.

