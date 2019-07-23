Keagan Tennant, who shot and killed Pullman High School senior Timothy Reeves in July 2017, will be placed in a “community residential setting” in Boise, according to a written decision ordered by Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John C. Judge.
“The Court appreciates the concerns of the State and the continued anger and anguish of the victims and their families,” Judge’s July 16 decision read. “Some may believe that Tennant should simply sit in a prison cell for the next 30 years. But the imposed sentence provided a path for Tennant’s rehabilitation and for his own redemption.”
The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and Tennant’s attorney, Latah County Public Defender Deborah McCormick, asked Judge during a court hearing July 2 that Tennant be moved to the Mana program, or halfway house-style program, in Boise for three months, where he would be allowed to find a job, locate housing and eventually become a member of the community.
Alyse Staley, Tennant’s juvenile services coordinator in Coeur d’Alene, told the court moving Tennant to the Boise program is the next step because Tennant completed, with great success, the juvenile program in Lewiston.
Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said the move would be “premature” given the seriousness of the crimes, Tennant’s short time in custody and concerns from Judge John Stegner, who sentenced Tennant, now 19, in March 2018.
Tennant was convicted of killing Reeves, 18, of Pullman, on July 17, 2017, during a camping trip east of Troy. Tennant and Matthew McKetta — who pleaded guilty to felony counts of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy — then hid Reeves’ body and fled to Curlew, Wash., about 10 miles south of the Canadian border. Tennant also stole a car at gunpoint from a Pizza Hut delivery driver before being arrested in northeastern Washington.
Tennant was sentenced to as long as 25 years in prison for felony convictions, including involuntary manslaughter; aggravated assault; principal to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence; and principal to robbery. He was placed in the state’s juvenile corrections custody until he turns 21, at which time, or before, the court can determine the next course of action.
Tennant has spent the past 14 months in juvenile custody in Lewiston.