Test flight

Geoff Crimmins/Daily NewsA Boeing 777X airplane flies over Moscow during a test flight Tuesday. The new model of airplane had its first flight Jan. 25 from Paine Field in Everett. The 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, according to Boeing.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

A Boeing 777X airplane flies over Moscow during a test flight Tuesday. The new model of airplane had its first flight Jan. 25 from Paine Field in Everett. The 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, according to Boeing.

Tags

Recommended for you