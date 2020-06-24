A Boeing 777X airplane flies over Moscow during a test flight Tuesday. The new model of airplane had its first flight Jan. 25 from Paine Field in Everett. The 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, according to Boeing.
