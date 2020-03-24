Minnie Gunkle, a registered nurse at Pullman Regional Hospital, performs a swab test as a patient sits in the passenger seat of a car parked behind the hospital Monday afternoon. The hospital opened its COVID-19 Triage Testing Center at 9 a.m. Monday. A staff of nurses, doctors and providers evaluate people who drive up and administer tests to those who display respiratory symptoms or who think they may have COVID-19. The hospital indicated testing is not guaranteed and will only occur if a patient meets criteria. Patients do not need a doctor’s order to come to the center. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week behind the hospital.
