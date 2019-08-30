A Pullman church’s stained-glass window from the 19th century was damaged in an act of vandalism Aug. 21.
The Pullman Police Department that evening received a report around 7:30 p.m. that rocks were thrown through several windows at St. James Episcopal Church on Stadium Way.
One of those windows was a stained-glass window created in the 1880s that dates back to the original St. James Episcopal Church.
The damage was estimated at $5,000, but Rev. Linda Young said they won’t know for sure until an expert assesses the window.
Young said a parishioner called her that day to tell her about the vandalism when he was at the church for a meeting.
“It’s kind of disbelief, like, why would somebody do this kind of senseless act?” Young said when describing her reaction to the damage.
She said the rocks were thrown with enough force to break through the window’s protective plexiglass layer, as well as the stained glass.
A letter to the editor from members of the church was sent to the Daily News following the vandalism. The letter said rocks and glass shards were found about 25 feet across the sanctuary from the window. Two other windows at the church were broken as well.
“We pray that the perpetrators find peace and relief from whatever anger, frustration or hatred drove them to such an act,” the letter to the editor said.
Pullman Police Cmndr. Chris Tennant said there are no suspects, and Young asked the public to contact the police if they have any information.
She said the stained-glass window is now boarded up and staff is planning to arrange a meeting with experts to see if it can be repaired.
Young said the church members share her sense of disbelief.
“They’re very sad and in some sense kind of angry that someone would do this,” she said.
