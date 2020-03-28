We would like to deeply thank everyone that attended the 16th annual Benefit Bowling Tournament for the Whitman County Humane Society and the NW Cancer Foundation of Hope, on March 7.
Thanks to your efforts, we raised more than $20,000! We would like to give a special thanks to Zeppoz’ employees for all their hard work, and to the Pullman Women of the Moose for holding another extremely successful bake sale during the event and donating all the proceeds.
A huge thank you to the following individuals and businesses for donating prizes, services and auction items to the event: Paul Baker and Kelly Myott Baker, Sue Barrington, Birch & Barley, The Bookie, Ned Bowman, Dave and Janet Bryant, Rick and Laurie Brown, Michael Bryant, BZ’s L3D, Codi Jo’s Wagon Wheel, Colfax Golf Course/ Craig Gronning, Colfax Meats/Dan Snyder, College Hill Custom Threads, H. Croskey Designs, Debi Dockins, Wayne & Kurt Druffel, Karen Eastburn, John Hengesh and Justin Pond, Kathy Emerson, Fidalgo Bay Coffee, Rocky and Kim Finley, Gary and Bev Fuller, Gail Gearhiser, Liz Getz, Gifts on Grand, Will and Maja Gillespie, Travis and Kami Heath, Bob Helbling, Darla Henning, Hodgins Drug & Hobby, Holiday Inn Express, Howard Hughes, Laurie Hufford, Inland Cellular, Christine Isom, Tomara Jackson, Dennis Jensen, Bart Johnson, Al and Laurie Jones, John Keach, Tosha and Brian Killinger, Sara King, Rachel Klein, Kara Lange, Michael Lowery CPA, Marriott Residence Inn, Gabriela Mazur, Kyle and Madison McCall, McCoy Plumbing, Merry Cellars, Sam and Janis Miller, Joe Mingo, Angie Mitzel, Brian Mitzel, Dave and Sylvia Montonye, Motiv Bowling, Motley - Motley, Inc., The Nagle Family, Gail Nash, Kelsey Nash, Neill’s Flowers & Gifts, NW Auto Parts & Paint Supply, Renee Nunamaker, Oak on Main, Orchard Lanes, Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Randy and Vicky Parr, Pickard Orthodontics, Pioneer Insurance, Porchlight Pizza, Pre-Mix, Bob and Val Pruitt, Pam Pullar, Pullman Building Supply, Pullman Radio, Pullman Vision Source, Schweitzer Engineering Lab, John Shull, Stephannie Sisk, Ken and Ann Smith, Linda Sorensen, Brian Syms, Team WA Real Estate, Sam and Yogi Teevens, Scott and Helen Thompson, Steve Tuttle, Tim Wallace, Bonnie Walther, Friends of WCHS, Sis Windsor, Pullman Women of the Moose, WSU Athletics, Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge, ZFUN – Steve Shannon and Zeppoz. If we missed anyone we sincerely apologize and we can’t thank you all enough. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!
Ron and Heather Morgan
Pullman