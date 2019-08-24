Sojourners’ Alliance is very happy to inform all of our friends and sponsors that the first annual Father’s Day Huckleberry Fest at the 1912 Center was a huge success. We are so grateful to our many generous sponsors and to everyone who joined us there. Your ongoing support makes it possible for us to continue our work, helping to bring Moscow’s homeless men and women out of the darkness in which they have found themselves into a successful and productive life. Our most important fundraising event, Avenues for Hope, takes place every Dec. 12-31. Join us again at the 1912 Center to help kick off the campaign with a good time and yummy homemade surprises.
If you would like to know more about what we do or other ways you can help, drop in at Sojourners’ Alliance, 627 Van Buren St., and visit with our Executive Director Steve Bonnar. He will be happy to meet with you and answer all your questions.
We are already hard at work planning for next year’s huckleberry event. Please mark your 2020 calendars so as not to miss the fun and great food next year. I can assure you, it will be even better. The Souls of Sojourners’ stories that were available to read at the event have been added to our Souls of Sojourners’ Facebook page. Read them, you’ll be glad you did.
Pat Monger
Board Secretary, Sojourners’ Alliance
Moscow