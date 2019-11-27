All city, state and federal offices and post offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Police and emergency services will operate as usual.
Latah County and Whitman County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
All banks will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
There will be no garbage or curbside recycling collections Thursday from Latah Sanitation or Pullman Disposal Service. Pick-ups will be serviced one day late.
All 14 branches of the Whitman County libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday, the Latah County Library District will be closed Thursday and Neill Public Library will be closed Thursday through Saturday. Due dates have been extended in anticipation of the closures.
University of Idaho and Washington State University offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Normal class and office schedules will resume Monday.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News office will be closed Thursday; however, the newspaper will publish as usual.