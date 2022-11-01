The airport is now all jets, all the time for commercial passengers

Bean

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s commercial air service has upgraded its airplanes, becoming an all-jet fleet beginning today.

Alaska Airlines has replaced its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jets. The aircrafts first landed at the airport in early October, offering jet services for the first time. They were first introduced on Boise flights, and will now service flights to Seattle.

Tony Bean, executive director at the airport, said this is a massive improvement and upgrade to the services provided to customers. The airport has always operated with propeller aircrafts, and adding an all-jet fleet may attract new patrons.

