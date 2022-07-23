The big yellow cat’s a good guy, but BBK will always have my heart

Readers have asked if I’ve found an entertaining replacement for Benjamin BadKitten, my fluffy Maine coon cat, who died nearly five months ago. Benjamin appeared often in this column, and I usually needed all of my allotted word count to describe his misadventures in the garden. His full name was difficult to fit in a headline, so I referred to him as BBK. I was always delighted when one of his fans approached me and asked about that rascal, BBK. I wrote about him with a light touch, but my love for my BadKitten went deep. This is my first season without him, and I feel less joy in my garden because Benjamin is not here with me. Not here to follow me into the flower beds, or weave around my ankles while I’m hauling buckets of compost. Not here to pretend to listen while I describe our next impetuous gardening project. Five months is not a long enough transition for me to move forward with another animal muse, even though a different cat lives in our house now.
Four years ago, Benjamin met a big, skinny cat on our front porch. Up close, I could see the outline of the cat’s ribs through his scruffy golden fur, the ragged notches on his ears and the dried blood on his paw. Exasperated neighbors told stories about a yellow tomcat who fought with their cats or sneaked into their houses, looking for food and spraying to mark his territory. But BBK, who slept every night on a soft quilt and never missed a meal, developed a major case of hero worship for the homeless tough guy. I had been feeding the yellow cat outside, but when Lee and I realized that he was never aggressive with Benjamin, we agreed to let him enter through the cat door, so he could eat and sleep in our laundry room. Lee named him Marlon, for Brando in “The Wild One,” and Benjamin soon made a habit of perching on his cat tower after dark, waiting for his rebellious big brother to come back from a night on the prowl.
At first Marlon was too feral for us to contain him in a carrier and take him to the vet to be neutered. When the big guy finally learned to trust me, he rode calmly in the carrier for the surgery, which ended his reign as the neighborhood philanderer. After Benjamin’s death, we gave Marlon more access inside our home, but also made sure to keep the cat door unlatched, for whenever instinct called him back outside. He had lived most of his life as a street cat, homeless and roaming, and he still went wild if he didn’t have an escape route.