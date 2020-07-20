A handful of volunteers scaled narrow ladders on a steep hillside just south of Moscow Sunday morning, filling canvas bags with cherries — the majority of which will go to food banks and other groups fighting food insecurity.
For more than 10 years, Backyard Harvest, a local organization aimed at connecting those in need with fresh food, have worked with community members who donate produce from gardens or backyards that would otherwise go uneaten as part of its “gleaning” program.
Will O’Neal, gleaning coordinator for Backyard Harvest, said residents essentially give volunteers permission to pick over fruit trees and other sources of produce on their property. He said donations range from a single tree to be gleaned for about five pounds of cherries, to small orchards that can easily yield more than 100 pounds. Sunday’s plot just off U.S. Highway 95 featured more than a dozen trees bearing Bing, Rainier and Royal Anne cherries among others, he said.
O’Neal said volunteers are allowed to keep some of the cherries, but the majority will go to organizations like the Community Access Center in Pullman and other local food banks.
“The Palouse is such a fertile area, there’s so much food here, and there’s also food insecurity here, so this just makes a lot of sense,” O’Neal said. “You’ve got this produce that otherwise would basically just be bird food and we’re able to glean it and distribute it to folks who are food insecure in the area.”
Despite their proximity to farm country, Latah and Whitman counties are among the most food insecure regions in their respective states according to public health agencies and organizations that track food access.
Volunteer Hydee Becker, who is also the director of dietetics at the University of Idaho, said addressing food insecurity is more complicated than making sure poor families have something to eat — that food must also be nutritious. While she said calories are the first, most basic need that must be addressed, she said these families also need vitamins and minerals and fresh food is the most important source for these elements of a healthy diet.
Fighting what she called “nutrient insecurity” also provides the necessary components for a healthy immune system — making access to fresh food all the more important in the age of COVID-19.
“There’s such a high incidence of food insecurity and when people who are food insecure go to the food bank, it’s generally just nonperishable food,” she said. “People need more fresh food for health — that’s what I love about Backyard Harvest is that they’re able to bring the fresh produce to the food banks, and get it to people who are food insecure.”
Volunteer and UI student Caitlin O’Malley, who also works for the Palouse Conservation District, said eating — and gleaning — locally grown produce also creates a connection with the land and promotes sustainability.
She said not only does it take a lot more energy to preserve and ship produce products when it comes from far away, but when people are insulated from the relationship between their food and the land that produced it, it makes it easier for consumers to make decisions that aren’t sustainable.
“We’ve essentially lost the connection we have with the land because we’re disconnected with the source of our food in a lot of ways,” she said. “If you aren’t aware of what impacts your decisions in the marketplace have on the land itself and it’s easier to continue to make decisions that could lead to the degradation of the land.”
Jessica Bailey, volunteering alongside sons Logan, 12 and Simon, 7, said she’s just glad for the opportunity to help those in need while teaching her children important lessons about being a responsible community member.
She said her family commonly volunteers at the Deary Food Bank as well. For their part, Simon and Logan said they enjoyed eating the cherries at least as much as picking them.
“I want them to know how to work, how to get the resources of the area and I really want them to know that community is about helping each other,” she said. “They don’t need to wait until they’re all grown up.”
With cherry season nearly over, O’Neal said Backyard Harvest’s gleaning program will likely move on to apples, plums and pears sometime next week. Those who wish to volunteer can contact Backyard Harvest at volunteercoordinator@backyardharvest.org.
