The buildings all around us have stories to tell. One building I get asked a lot about is the Latah County Courthouse. Now, among historic homes, a gothic revival church, and an art deco school, the modern-style courthouse seems a bit out of place. But as you can imagine, this was not the building that always stood there.

Constructed from 1888-89, the original Latah County Courthouse occupied its place upon the hill, overlooking Moscow from Fifth and Adams streets. In many early Moscow panoramas, the courthouse sits stately next to the high school and Whitworth School (1912 Center). Built almost entirely of brick supplied from the Taylor-Lauder Brick Company, the courthouse looked much different, utilizing the federal architectural style that was so prominent in early government buildings.

The jail was built in the same building with a 12-foot-high fence enclosing a small exercise yard. By 1912, articles began appearing in The Daily Star-Mirror touting the horrible conditions of the jail. The county physicians and the mayor all mention how the jail is as awful as it could be. One article even goes on to say that the jail inspection committee “admitted the horrible truth. Latah county is guilty of maintaining a jail that would put to shame the blackest dungeons of Siberian prisons.” A new jail facility, built behind the courthouse in 1927, sought to eradicate the unsanitary conditions in the original jail. Like many other late-1880s buildings, as Moscow and Latah County grew, they soon found that the original building could not accommodate all the functions of a county government.