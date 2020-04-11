In 2013, Megan Butterworth followed in her Washington State University alumni parents’ footsteps, trekking through the Pullman campus on the first day of her freshman year “clueless,” “excited,” and determined to become a nurse.
Now her father, who flew jets as a Marine, is texting and calling her every day, concerned about the stress she’s under, in her own kind of war zone.
She’s working in a Seattle emergency room, on the front lines of a global pandemic. And she’s new to the ER. She transferred from the psychiatric ward in January, right as the first U.S. case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in her city.
Soon after, an entire floor of her hospital was transformed into a COVID-19 ward, currently treating more than 40 patients. But she estimates she’s interacted with hundreds of people who have tested positive for coronavirus.
“It’s one after the other. Our whole ER has basically turned into a COVID-19,” she said.
So her heart is breaking over and over again. She’s treated somewhere between 10 and 15 COVID patients who died. And to prevent virus transmission, no visitors are allowed in the hospital.
Recently, she listened as a middle-aged patient said his potential last goodbyes over the phone. Nurses had just told him he’d need to be intubated.
Other patients don’t have time to call. Butterworth helped intubate a patient in March who was close to crashing as one nurse spoke to her through a window, to avoid wasting personal protective equipment and the time it takes to suit up and down. Butterworth stayed in the room for three hours after the intubation to monitor the patient, covered head-to-toe in PPE.
“We’ve had young patients — no medical history whatsoever — and we’re having conversations about intubating, asking ‘what are your wishes?’ ” she said. “It’s weird having those conversations with young people.”
‘She was crawling to me ... crying’
Andrea Perry, who graduated from WSU with a nursing degree in 2011 and then a masters from Gonzaga, now works at a hospital in Spokane. Her husband is a nurse, too, and their greatest fear is bringing coronavirus home to their 11-month-old daughter.
Perry shifted her daily routine so she’s changing out of her work clothes at the hospital and leaving her shoes there. Then she showers first thing when she gets home.
“It’s hard because when I come home she crawls over to me, the first thing she wants is for me to pick her up and I have to walk away from her,” Perry said. “The other day she was crawling to me and she was crying and I was crying, too, walking away from her.”
In Asheville, N.C., ER physician Jason Stombaugh has run into the same problem. He can shower at the hospital, but his wife, a pediatrician, has to shower as soon as she gets home. Typically their four children run up to her for a hug at the end of the day, and now she’s keeping them at a distance.
The 1998 graduate and former athletic trainer from WSU said he feels torn between work and family.
“I’m both scared and prepared at the same time,” He said. “I’m sitting here, I’ve got a week off, and yet on my days off I want to be back at work. But then when I’m there, I just want to be home with my family.”
Others can’t bring themselves to work at all. Butterworth said she knows of plenty of nurses who have decided to stay home, especially older nurses with families.
“I don’t blame them. Why are they going to complete a suicide mission?” Butterworth said. “With how contagious this is, I don’t blame them.”
The decision to step back
Claudia Pettis is one of those health care workers who decided to take a step back.
The nurse technician at a Seattle hospital is three months away from finishing her program at Bellevue College to become a registered nurse, after graduating from WSU in 1995 with a criminal justice degree. She decided to change careers a few years ago and, at 49, she’s the oldest nurse in her class.
She feels strong. She thinks she’d survive the virus. But knowing patients can’t have visitors, she doesn’t want to risk the stress of being hospitalized and severed from her family. So she scheduled a month off from work, which will end in two weeks.
She made the decision after spring break, when she was working full time. She found herself floated to the hospital floor dedicated to COVID-19 patients. She said her heart sank.
“I almost wanted to cry,” Pettis said, tearing up. “I’m emotional because I feel like I shouldn’t be afraid and I want to help people, but I have a family. While I’m extremely proud of what I do and I love what I do, I can’t put that above my family. I can’t.”
Pettis is trying to help how she can from home. One of her classmates posted photos from her new job at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, once the epicenter of coronavirus in the United States. The classmate and her colleagues were relying on surgical masks without eye protection.
So Pettis made some calls. Thanks to her neighbors, who had some N95 masks stockpiled, she was able to donate two boxes of 10 N95s each to the Life Care Center.
And while Pettis is trying to make an impact from home before she returns to work, other nurses are throwing themselves into virus chaos in New York. Pettis and Perry both know nurses who have flown over to help — some for exorbitant emergency pay, and others for nothing.
“I know a couple nurses who have volunteered to go work in New York at the epicenter, not to be paid, just to support patients and staff,” Perry said. “I’ve seen it firsthand. People step up.”
Butterworth is hopeful Seattle won’t reach the level of devastation reported in New York, but she’s expecting an influx of COVID-19 patients.
The gravity of the virus
For now, both Butterworth’s ER in Seattle and Stombaugh’s ER in North Carolina have emptied. In Seattle, they’re seeing about half as many ER patients as usual. People are avoiding hospitals and crashes have reduced because of less cars on the roads, Butterworth said.
For Stombaugh, seeing fewer patients means a reduction in his pay. With large student loans, that reduction means he’ll have to make some changes. But he said he’s not hurting as much financially as so many Americans today, so he won’t complain.
Empty hospitals have another side effect though. Photos of empty hospital beds are making some people suspicious of the gravity of the virus, Butterworth said. While some wards in her hospital are like ghost towns right now, another floor is full of COVID-19 patients.
And she said they haven’t hit the biggest spike epidemiologists predict will come later in April.
“We’re in the calm before the storm,” Butterworth said. “So you’re going to see hospitals that are dead right now, but don’t think the media is just lying or something.”
Despite some people’s suspicions, health care workers are feeling more support than ever, Perry said.
At Butterworth’s hospital, so many restaurants are donating food for health care workers, she’s gotten almost every meal free for two weeks. She keeps in touch with her nursing professors from WSU Spokane too, and they’ve reached out to offer support.
“We’re always welcome home back there,” she said.
Support from Cougar nation
Pettis’ WSU friends who have stayed connected for 25 years have been texting everyday, talking about their new financial strains and sharing fears and encouragement.
And Perry feels that Cougs are there for each other. Lately, she’s been sporting a WSU cloth mask sewed by another alumni who lives in Spokane.
“Cougar nation is so crazy and close knit; I love it,” Perry said. “I just want to tell all the nurses and other medical staff who went through WSU — we’re all in this together, we’re so well prepared and go Cougs.”
