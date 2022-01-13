The historic Colfax Library

The Colfax Library recently was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Completed in 1960 by Spokane master architect Warren C. Heylman, the library building was designed to serve as the district headquarters, a function that still remains to this day. A plaque (shown) indicating the honor now hangs in the library’s entrance. Pictured are, left to right, Heather Lustig, Ronda Penwell, Amy Ferguson, Sue Hallett and Sheri Miller.

